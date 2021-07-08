Gov. Brown set to announce $1 million winner of ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ vaccine campaign

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown will announce the $1 million winner of the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign in a live broadcast Friday afternoon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority, as well as the winner and their family.

The announcement will be broadcast live Friday at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube, with an American Sign Language simulcast. A Spanish language simulcast will be available on OHA's Facebook page.

The $1 million winner will be available for media questions during the event.

Additional winners of state and county Take Your Shot, Oregon prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as winners are notified.