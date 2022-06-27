Crane truck crash, fire shuts Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A crane truck crash and fire prompted closure of Interstate 84 in both directions Monday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 were closed between Troutdale, exit 17, and Hood River, exit 62. A crane truck caught on fire at milepost 40.

A detour route between Portland and the Columbia Gorge was on U.S. Highway 26. The closure is expected to last through the morning, ODOT said.

