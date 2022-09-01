Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario.

Officials said the westbound lanes that were closed for several hours between Ontario and Baker City had reopened around 5:15 p.m. At that time officials said they hoped to open the eastbound lanes in the next couple hours.

Officials said crews were fighting the blaze but high winds were creating challenges.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate and officials were urging people to refrain from blindly following apps that could lead people onto unsuitable remote roads. No viable detours were available, officials said.