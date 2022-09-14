OSP releases photos, warns public about ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in home invasions, carjackings

PLUSH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police released photos and warned the public Wednesday about an armed and dangerous suspect in several violent crimes across two states, including home invasions and carjackings, who had driven into Oregon during a pursuit.

Around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, OSP was advised the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.

The pickup entered Oregon on state Highway 140 and was last seen northbound from the Lake County town of Plush. The vehicle and suspect have not been located, troopers said.

The vehicle is described as burnt orange/silver 2001 Dodge Dakota four-door pickup. The plate is Nevada-436 NTR.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and beard. His clothing has been described as a black jacket and brown pants, with a baseball cap. The pants were also described as tan camouflage.

"The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," OSP said, "having committed prior home invasions and carjackings." He should not be approached, and if seen, call 911 or contact the OSP Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.