Interstate 84 in Columbia Gorge remains closed amid widespread storm impacts

(Update: I-84 still closed, ODOT says it could be Saturday before reopening)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interstate 84 remained closed Friday in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River, with ODOT saying no reopening was in sight while the current storm runs its course.

"We will open the highway when it's safe, but the storm is expected to last into Saturday," the ODOT update stated, continuing below:

A dangerous combination of snow, ice and high wind has created conditions unsafe for even the most experienced travelers, and the dangers reach way beyond the Gorge.

Many routes across the northwest are feeling the impact of the storm and have seen closures in the last 24 hours. Tripcheck.com is up-to-date with all current closures and traffic impacts around the state.

Truck parking is quickly filling along I-84 in Hood River, The Dalles, and Biggs Junction. We encourage drivers to delay their trip or wait out the closure from their current location and not continue on to the hard closure points. Parking on the interstate is not an option once designated lots are full. Blocking lanes of travel creates a hazard and strands people in areas with no services.

Our crews are working around the clock tending to the roads, but there is no single tool in our toolbox that can defeat the challenge presented by ice. We encourage everyone to delay travel until the storm is over.

Take a look at these videos of current conditions from our crews on the road:

I-84 near the closure point in Troutdale

Crews battle the snow and ice inside the I-84 closure

Snow and ice flowing like water

In Thursday night's update, ODOT said U.S. Highway 26 over Mount Hood and many other roads over the Cascades are not safe alternate routes between Eastern and Western Oregon during this wide-ranging storm. Many roads are icy, snowy, experiencing high winds and may see downed trees or power lines in the days to come. Travelers are advised to use TripCheck.com and plan ahead.