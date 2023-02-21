Storm brings return of snow, slick roads around Oregon; fatal crash reported at Hwys. 97-197 Junction

Slideoffs also challenge Hwy. 20 travelers near Santiam Pass, closed for a time

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A winter storm moving through the state made for slick snowy roads and several crashes around the region Tuesday morning – one of them fatal, and two of which closed major highways for hours.

Oregon State Police confirmed a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highways 97 and 197 in Wasco County resulted in a fatality, saying more information will be released Wednesday. A detour was established for that closure, which ended by mid-afternoon.

Meanwhile, troopers were dealing with numerous slide-offs and other issues on Highway 20 over Santiam Pass. ODOT reported on its TripCheck map that a disabled vehicle was creating a hazard and had closed the highway near milepost 78, about three miles west of Santiam Pass. That closure also was over by mid-afternoon.