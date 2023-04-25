Oregon lawmakers are giving all cities the power to use photo radar to catch speeders — will Bend join in?

(Update: Kelsey McGee is taking the pulse of city leaders, residents about adding photo radar)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - At the request of local leaders across the state, the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 2095 with bipartisan support this week, expanding the potential use of photo radar by cities cracking down on speeders. But it remains an option, though an easier one to take up, leaving the ball in the court of cities like Bend.

HB 2095 authorizes all cities in the state to use photo radar for managing speed, eliminates the restriction on the number of hours per day photo radar may be used in any one location, and expands the authority of cities to set designated speeds for certain residential streets up to 10 miles per hour lower than the statutory speed, but not less than 20 miles per hour.

“By expanding the use of photo radar and granting cities greater flexibility in setting local speed limits, we are taking proactive steps towards reducing the risk of high-speed crashes and protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and kids.” said Senator Aaron Woods, (D-Wilsonville), carrier of the legislation. “As a state, we must continue to prioritize safety on roads and invest in evidence-based solutions that make our streets safer for everyone.”

House Bill 2095 now moves to Governor Kotek’s desk for her consideration.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman on Wednesday to see if he thinks photo radar is needed and could help to reduce speeds. She will also be asking him if the bill is signed by the governor how the added enforcement might be funded.

McGee also is visiting downtown Bend to find out how people feel about the possibility of photo radar speed and traffic enforcement in Bend. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.