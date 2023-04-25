Oregon lawmakers pass measure allowing cities’ wider use of photo radar to catch speeders

SALEM, Ore - At the request of local leaders across the state, the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 2095 with bipartisan support, expanding the potential use of photo radar by cities cracking down on speeders.

HB 2095 authorizes all cities in the state to use photo radar for managing speed, eliminates the restriction on the number of hours per day photo radar may be used in any one location, and expands the authority of cities to set designated speeds for certain residential streets up to 10 miles per hour lower than the statutory speed, but not less than 20 miles per hour.

“By expanding the use of photo radar and granting cities greater flexibility in setting local speed limits, we are taking proactive steps towards reducing the risk of high-speed crashes and protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and kids.” said Senator Aaron Woods, (D-Wilsonville), carrier of the legislation. “As a state, we must continue to prioritize safety on roads and invest in evidence-based solutions that make our streets safer for everyone.”

Oregon Senate Democrats say their 2023 Oregon Works agenda includes improving community safety for all Oregonians.

House Bill 2095 now moves to Governor Kotek’s desk for consideration.