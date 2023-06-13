Skip to Content
Fast-moving Umatilla County wildfire burns 1,200 acres; state park under Level 2 evacuation alert; helicopter ordered

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized a K-MAX helicopter out of La Grande through an agreement with the Oregon Department of Forestry to help stop a fast-moving wildfire near Hat Rock in Umatilla County. 

Umatilla County Fire District #1 firefighters say they were dispatched to the fire along Highway 730 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A section of Highway 730 is closed. As of 2:30 p.m., the fire, now named the Hat Rock Fire, was estimated to be 1,200 acres. 

The fire district is reporting Hat Rock State Park is under a Level 2 evacuation notice, which means to have go bags ready in your vehicle. 

Firefighters are being challenged by gusty winds and low relative humidity. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has a Red Flag Warning in place for the Lower Columbia River Basin until 9 p.m.

The OSFM asks everyone to pay attention to these conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a fire. 

The OSFM is in contact with the local fire agencies and continues to evaluate the need for additional support.

For more information, please monitor the Umatilla County Fire District #1 social media channels.

ABOUT RESPONSE READY OREGON 

The use of this helicopter was made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative. It was launched through Immediate Response, a tool developed with funding from Senate Bill 762 (2021). The goal is to boost response to wildfires and keep fires small and away from communities.

