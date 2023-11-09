Oregon sixth- through eighth graders invited to take part in inaugural Oregon Civics Bee

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Middle school students throughout Oregon are invited to participate in the inaugural Oregon Civics Bee.

Presented by the Oregon Business & Industry Research and Education Foundation, this competition will give students a chance to share their ideas for improving their communities and show their enthusiasm for civics. Participants will have a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders,” said OBI President and CEO Angela Wilhelms. “Civics education and engagement is critical to an informed citizenry and healthy democracy, all of which underpins a prosperous economic future. Engaging middle school students in a fund, engaging and rewarding opportunity is one small way OBI can help with education and awareness.”

The Oregon Civics Bee is part of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s National Civics Bee. The winner of the Oregon Civics Bee will be invited to participate in the national round of the competition in Washington, D.C. Participants in the national competition will have a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Any 6th, 7th or 8th grader who’d like to participate in the Oregon Civics Bee will identify a problem in their community and write a 500-word essay about how they could address it. The essay must be submitted by means of a portal on the Oregon Civics Bee website. The portal will open on Nov. 13, and all entries must be submitted before Jan. 9, 2024.

A panel of judges will review the essays and select 20 students to participate in the Oregon Civics Bee finale in Salem in May 2024 (specific date and location TBA). The live competition will include a quiz-style round and, for three finalists, a chance to make the case for their essay in front of a panel of judges.

Additional information for students, parents and teachers can be found on the Oregon Civics Bee website. There is no charge to participate.