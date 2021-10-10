Mt. Bachelor adding ‘Fast Tracks’ passes for new season; Black Friday opening planned

Outdoors

Move at 4 Powdr resorts draws mixed reaction from locals; tubing won't return this winter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new "Fast Tracks" pass option will be available for skiers and snowboarders at Mt. Bachelor this upcoming season, allowing purchasers to bypass lift lines at certain ski lifts at the mountains, the resort announced this weekend.

There will be a limited number of "Fast Tracks" passes available each day for visitors to add on to existing lift tickets and passes. The passes start at $49 per day, but have dynamic pricing based on the mountain, peak periods, holidays and day of the week.

According to a Saturday article in the Wall Street Journal, Powdr, the resort's owner, is implanting "Fast Tracks" at four of its most popular resorts, including Mt. Bachelor, Copper Mountain in Colorado, Snowbird in Utah and Killington in Vermont.

Mt. Bachelor's 21/22 operating plan that was just posted on their website says the "Fast Tracks" passes can be added to your lift ticket or pass by either purchasing it from mtbachelor.com, visiting the ticket window at the resort on the day of your visit, or by using a smartphone to scan the QR code on your lift ticket or pass.

Which Bachelor lifts will have the "Fast Tracks" option has not been disclosed as of yet.

But already, early comments on social media such as Reddit and Facebook by Bachelor skiers and boarders show a mixed reaction to the "Fast Tracks" passes, with some commenters upset at the announcement coming after the second sale deadline for season passes on Sept. 30.

One Reddit user wrote, "Also to have announced this after the season pass sale is so scummy ... it's not like I can take my money elsewhere now. And if Bachelor think its lines are so bad to require this, then start getting six-person chairs in."

A commenter in the "Mt. Bachelor Conditions" Facebook group was more supportive of Powdr's move, writing, "It’s a private company charging for an expedited service. No one has to buy it, it’s not required to ski (or even included in every lift line) and it’s not like it changes how many people are riding the lifts."

Others mentioned how major amusement parks like Disneyland have for years been using fast passes or something similar so visitors who are willing to pay extra get to skip the long lines.

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to Mt. Bachelor for comment.

The "Fast Tracks" passes were one of a number of items announced in Mt. Bachelor's operating plan. Other details are listed below.

Opening date

Mt. Bachelor's opening date is set for Black Friday, November 26, provided the resort has enough snow. It returns to a more traditional date after being delayed until December 7 in 2020 due to the Pandemic.

The mountain will be open for Uncontrolled and Unpatrolled Uphill Travel until the end of day on Sunday, November 21. Uphill travel will close once again in the week leading up to opening day.

Mt. Bachelor App

Mt. Bachelor will debut a new smartphone app this season, available for download on November 1.

According to the operating plan, the app will provide real-time weather and chairlift alerts, Track My Turns, Track my Days, leaderboards (like showing how close are you to the 100 Day Club), Find My Friends, Real-Time Lift Wait Times, and more.

COVID-19 Protocols

All lodges will be fully open for dining, but the resort said it will closely monitor all local and state guidelines on lodge capacity, indoor dining and masking.

Visitors can also expect "expanded food cart pods at both West Village and Sunrise Lodge this winter."

Rental services will be expanded from last season "but still limited this year, with pre-arrival reservations required," the resort said.

All enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures from last season will return.

And as previously reported, parking reservations are not expected this season, although premium parking options will still be available for purchase.

No snow tubing

After being absent last season amid COVID-19 protocols, snow tubing again won't be offered at Mt. Bachelor this season.