Skip to Content
Outdoors
By
Published 11:00 AM

Longtime Hoodoo ski instructor retiring at season’s end

Hoodoo ski instructor Donna Sanders poses with her grandson Corbin.
Donna Sanders
Hoodoo ski instructor Donna Sanders poses with her grandson Corbin.

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Experience is always a good thing, when comes to ski instructors.

Hoodoo's Donna Sanders certainly checks that box. She's in the midst of her 42nd season as a ski instructor.

The soon-to-be great grandmother said this season will be her last as a ski instructor.

Jack Hirsh is visiting Hoodoo today to talk to Donna about her career, and maybe get some tips on the slopes himself. The story is coming up this evening on NewsChannel 21 at 5 on Fox (shifted from NBC due to the Winter Olympics).

Outdoors
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content