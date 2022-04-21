Despite a snowy spring, Twin Lakes Resort will open for the start of fishing season

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A few weeks of heavy spring snowfall has pushed back the opening date for some of Central Oregon's Forest Service campgrounds, but Twin Lakes Resort says it plans to open for this weekend's start of fishing season.

The resort says all that late snow has delayed a couple of features, but it has had its road mostly clear since mid-March.

Resort officials say some people have checked in already, and it only has one cabin and a few RV spots left, but is expecting to sell out.

In regards to campsites in the Crane Prairie and Wickiup Reservoir areas, the Forest Service says:

"While fishing season opens Friday, April 22, snow impacts have prevented our campground concessionaire from completing critical hazard tree removal work and maintenance at these facilities. Campgrounds within these areas are tentatively rescheduled to open April 29, providing favorable weather returns this week. Hazard tree removal, inspections and repairs are conducted for visitor safety."

Noah Chast is paying a visit to Twin Lakes Resort to check out how they're planning for the big opening weekend and dealing with the snow, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.