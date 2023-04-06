Phil’s Trailhead skills area, pump track to close for 2 weeks of maintenance work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Phil’s Trailhead skills area and pump track west of Bend will temporarily close next week, for about two weeks of maintenance activities, the Deschutes National Forest said Thursday.

The closure goes into effect Monday, April 10, and is expected to last for a couple of weeks. The length of the closure will be dependent on weather conditions, snow melt and pace of work.

The closure will be in place for public safety as maintenance work will include the use of heavy machinery, officials said.

"The Phil’s skills area receives high-volume use, causing features to degrade over time," the Forest Service announcement said. "The maintenance work will include reconfiguring elements to increase sustainability and provide enhanced opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities."

The Central Oregon Trails Alliance (COTA) will manage the project through a volunteer service agreement with the Forest Service.

For more information about trail closures and operations, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.