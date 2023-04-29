Skip to Content
Outdoors
By
Published 11:59 AM

Smith Rock volunteers have gathered for a ‘Spring Thing’ day of work and fun for three decades

Smith Rock Spring Thing volunteers repair an eroded section of trail
SmithRock.com
Smith Rock Spring Thing volunteers repair an eroded section of trail

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been 30 years since the nonprofit Smith Rock Group began a yearly volunteer clean-up day at the state park, called the "Spring Thing."

Organizers with SmithRock.com say the focus is on projects developed by volunteers and park staff. The day-long gathering has attracted up to 250 volunteers and concludes with what's become a traditional burrito dinner, auction and raffle starting at 5 p.m.

Unlike many such events, everything from parking passes to snacks, water, sunscreen, work gloves, tools and supplies -- even free camping -- as well as dinner are provided for those who show up to get some work done at the popular clmbing area.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is visiting Saturday's "Spring Thing" to talk to some organizers and participants about what makes the event - and this place - so special. Catch her report on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Article Topic Follows: Outdoors

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content