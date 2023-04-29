Smith Rock volunteers have gathered for a ‘Spring Thing’ day of work and fun for three decades

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been 30 years since the nonprofit Smith Rock Group began a yearly volunteer clean-up day at the state park, called the "Spring Thing."

Organizers with SmithRock.com say the focus is on projects developed by volunteers and park staff. The day-long gathering has attracted up to 250 volunteers and concludes with what's become a traditional burrito dinner, auction and raffle starting at 5 p.m.

Unlike many such events, everything from parking passes to snacks, water, sunscreen, work gloves, tools and supplies -- even free camping -- as well as dinner are provided for those who show up to get some work done at the popular clmbing area.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is visiting Saturday's "Spring Thing" to talk to some organizers and participants about what makes the event - and this place - so special. Catch her report on NewsChannel 21 at Six.