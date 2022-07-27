Larger venue, loud crowd at Crook County hearing on proposed Powell Butte destination resort

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Planning Commission held a public hearing Wednesday evening on a controversial proposed Powell Butte destination resort that also drew a sizable crowd and concerns at an informal meeting last month.

The hearing was held at a larger venue than last month's gathering -- Carey Foster Hall at the the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.

And emotions ran high, as they did at the earlier meeting, with many on hand opposed to the Crossing Trails destination resort.

Hundreds turned out, expressing concerns about traffic and water impacts, as well as the quality-of-life reasons many said they live in the small, rural community of Powell Butte.

When the audience agreed with a speaker Wednesday evening, they roared in applause and agreement. Officials had to remind the audience members that applause was against their rules and asked them to raise their hands instead.

The proposed 580-acre resort would be built near the intersection of Wiley Road and Parrish Lane, about a mile north of Highway 126. It would include a total of 400 vacation villas and 200 overnight rentals/cabins, 50 overnight seasonal rentals and 100 units of workforce housing.

The planning commission plans to continue their discussions August 24-25.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee was at Wednesday's hearing, as she was last month's meeting, to learn more about what the community has to say. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.