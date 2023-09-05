Northwest Quality Roofing kicks off repairs for winners of its annual Raise the Roof contest

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Northwest Quality Roofing is holding its annual "Raise the Roof" event Tuesday. Every year, the company selects one lucky Central Oregon residents to have their roof replaced.

Every year, submissions are sent through social media and television ads, explaining why applicants deserve to have their roof repaired. The contest runs from May through June and repairs begin a few months after. The contest has been running since 2016.

Isabella Warren is in Prineville speaking with the winners. Her report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.