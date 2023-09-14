High Desert Christian Academy holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate new home, in former Prineville hospital

PRINEVILLE, Ore (KTVZ) — The High Desert Christian Academy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to commemorate the transformation of the former Pioneer Memorial Hospital into the school's new home.

At the ceremony, refreshments were served, along with Popsicles for the kids. Parents and Crooked County officials attended the event to express their support that the former hospital is now the new long-term home for the academy.

High Desert Christian Academy, formerly Crook County Christian School, was established in 1994. It currently serves more than 100 students, with 24 staff members.

