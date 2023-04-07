Bend’s century-old AJ Tucker Building gets no bids to be disassembled, moved for courthouse expansion

Deschutes County officials will weigh what's next

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The century-old AJ Tucker Building in downtown Bend has to be taken apart, stone by stone and reassembled by whoever wants it. So far, no one has made a bid to get it out of the way of the Deschutes County Courthouse expansion.

The AJ Tucker Building at 202 NW Greenwood Avenue originally opened in 1919, after A.J. Tucker came to Bend in 1916. He soon set his sights on building, and went on to create several of Bend's early stone structures. It took a full year to cut the lava stone to build his blacksmith and carpentry shop.

Because of the nature of construction of the stone building, whoever accepts it has to disassemble it, stone by stone, to put back together somewhere else. The notice of proposed sale is below.

Deschutes County Facilities Director Lee Randall told NewsChannel 21 after Thursday's extended deadline, "We did not receive any bids by the deadline Thursday. We will be figuring out next steps over the next few weeks."

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is visiting the over-century old building, as well as speaking with Randall on what might come next for the structure. His report will air tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.