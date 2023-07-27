Bend commercial space leases fall, vacancies rise in Q2 compared to Q1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Compass Real Estate Services, vacancies in all kinds of commercial space, including office, retail and industrial, fell in Q2 compared to Q1 of 2023.

Compass says they surveyed over 900 commercial buildings totaling 13.7 million square feet to provide the most accurate and up-to-date data on absorption and vacancy rates in Bend.

The Bend office market experienced 7,088 SF of negative absorption with an increase in vacancy rate from 3.94% in Q1 2023 to 4.29% in Q2 2023, while the retail market experienced 7,487 SF of negative absorption, a slight uptick in vacancy from 2.60% in Q1 2023 to 2.81% in Q2 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bend industrial market saw 15,779 SF of negative absorption, resulting in a vacancy rate of 1.26%, a slight increase from the 0.80% recorded in Q1.

