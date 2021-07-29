Young Redmond resident hosting lemonade stand for house fire victims

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Callen Oliveira knew his neighbors lost their house to a fire, and felt he had to do something.

The 7-year-old told his mom he wanted to make a lemonade stand and invite the whole neighborhood to come by and donate.

Callen and his friends are giving away lemonade and accepting donations at 2736 SW Cascade Vista in Redmond until around 2:30 p.m. (with a lunch break at noon).

All proceeds will go to their two neighbors, whose house burned down in a fire on July 13.

Noah Chast will have more on Callen's lemonade mission to help his neighbors, tonight at NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.