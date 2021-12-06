Redmond police recover stolen trailer, but $1,000s worth of DJ equipment gone

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A trailer containing thousands of dollars worth of DJ equipment was stolen from a house in Redmond -- and when police found it, all the gear was gone.

Isai Escobar says a man driving a Ford-F150 pickup backed into his driveway, attached the trailer to it and drove away.

He reported the theft to police, who recovered the trailer outside of town on Monday, but with all of the equipment missing.

Noah Chast will have more on what this equipment means to Escobar, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.