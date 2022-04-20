Redmond Mayor George Endicott to give 2022 State of the City address

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mayor George Endicott is set to review Redmond's achievements and challenges in his State of the City address.

Endicott will deliver his speech at the US Bank Central Oregon Business Expo and Job Fair Luncheon at noon at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center.

He'll look back at 2021 accomplishments and also outline 2022 goals for the city.

The luncheon will be held in conjunction with the 24th annual Central Oregon Business Expo and Job fair.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more on Endicott's State of the City address tonight at 5.