Redmond
Athlete’s 100-mile, 1,000 pull-up marathon fundraiser for Bethlehem Inn underway in Redmond

Brandon Stutzman/GoFundMe

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brandon Stutzman is a few hours into his 100-mile, 1,000-pull-up marathon at the Dry Canyon Loop in Redmond.

Stutzman is running to raise money for the Bethlehem Inn, where he and his family stayed almost a decade ago.

He is supported by other ultra-run athletes, friends and family.

Here is a link to Stutzman's GoFundMe page.

Tonight Noah Chast will have the full story on his marathon, which is planned to last until Sunday. You can watch that story on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

