Deschutes County commissioners OK $20 million plan to replace, upgrade Negus waste transfer station

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners this week authorized $20 million in bonds to replace and upgrade the aging Negus Transfer Station on Northeast Maple Avenue in Redmond.

The new facility will have a weigh scale and will be fashioned to look and operate much like Knott Landfill, the county's landfill in southeast Bend, county Solid Waste Director Chad Centola said.

The plan is to keep the recycling facility at the Negus facility and to upgrade the waste-handling side, which is over capacity, to better handle growth in the Redmond area. Centola said the county will be going out to bid on the project soon.

Transfer stations are sites are where waste is brought and recyclables are sorted, then trucked to the landfill.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with Centola and visiting the facility for a report that will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.