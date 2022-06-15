Redmond High opts for soccer co-op with Culver High, hopes to add girls’ program

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School Board will be voting on another co-op with Culver High School for Redmond High's soccer program.

Last fall, the schools did it for the first time, allowing athletes from Culver to play soccer on the Redmond Panthers' boys team.

Redmond High Athletic Director Doug Taylor says Culver doesn't have enough players to field a team, and Redmond only has enough for one.

Taylor says with the co-op last year, Redmond boys had enough players for a JV and varsity team for the first time in several years.

The school board will vote June 22 on the revised co-op, this time adding the same program for the girls team.

