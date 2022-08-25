New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond

A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue.

Here's a news release from the builders:

Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR.

Highlights of the project include:

Location: Northwest Redmond, OR

Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage units. (Total of 8 buildings)

Type: Garden-style. Unit mix of 1 / 2 / 3-bedroom units.

Amenities: EV charging stations, BBQ & picnic area, balcony at each unit, fireplaces, Stunning views of the Cascade Mountains & Smith Rock, easy access to Highway 97

Other Highlights: First 4-story garden-style apartment building in Redmond.

“This project will go down in history as the first four-story garden-style apartment in Redmond. It will be a monumental addition to northwest Redmond and provide the town with much-needed, brand new, high quality, market-rate apartments.” – Dirk Van Der Velde, Founder

Partners:

Developer: Momentasize Development

General Contractor: Christiansen’s Contracting

Architect: 541 Architecture

Civil Engineer: Becon Engineering

Lender: Summit Bank

“Thousands of hands and many minds will come together to bring this project to life. We feel blessed to be a part of it and know we have assembled the best team to make it happen.” – Dirk Van Der Velde, Founder

The new complex is being constructed on Redmond’s Northside nestled against HWY 97. It will consist of six residential buildings and two storage complexes across three and a half acres. There will be a grand total of 84 units, some of which will include penthouses. Each tenant will have access to the outdoor picnic and barbeque facilities, while also being near schools, parks, shops, and downtown Redmond via a short drive.

“We would like to thank the City of Redmond and all our partners for all the hard work to get to this point. It will be an exciting 18 months to completion.” – Dirk Van Der Velde, Founder