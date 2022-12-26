Redmond Fire & Rescue plans second ‘burn to learn’ live fire training session Tuesday

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Redmond Fire and Rescue will be conducting the second of two live fire trainings on the donated School District property at 720 SW 23rd Street.

Burn operations will start at 8:00 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. Around noon, the building will be allowed to become fully engulfed, which will generate a larger column of smoke and flames.

We ask that you please keep your windows closed during that time, to prevent smoke from entering your home. Redmond Fire & Rescue will have engines on scene to prevent the spread to any adjacent structures.

The exercise will be controlled, and we have made plans for additional resources to be deployed, should the need arise, to provide for the safety of our firefighters, our citizens, and your property. We will be monitoring weather conditions continually and hope to have little impact on surrounding neighborhoods. You will see fire apparatus traveling in your neighborhood and may notice some smoke from the structure.

Streets will be closed in the area.

You are welcome to watch and take pictures during these events, but for your safety, we ask that you remain away from the crews unless invited by them.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this exercise please contact the Redmond Fire and Rescue, Training Division at (541)504-5000 or at bill.welch@rdmfire.org.