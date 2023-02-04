Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police released security photos and requested the public’s help Friday on social media to find a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts.

In the Facebook post, police said they are seeking help to identify two people and cars shown in photos, in connection with a Jan. 23 theft from Coastal Farm and Garden and several “porch pirate” package thefts the week of Jan. 25.

Anyone who can identify the pair or has information was asked to let police know by calling to speak with a Redmond officer through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.