Skip to Content
Redmond
By
Published 11:00 PM

Redmond police release photos, seek public’s help in search for 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects

Redmond police released these photos in a 'crime bulletin' posted online to try to ID theft suspects
Redmond Police Dept.
Redmond police released these photos in a 'crime bulletin' posted online to try to ID theft suspects

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police released security photos and requested the public’s help Friday on social media to find a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts.

In the Facebook post, police said they are seeking help to identify two people and cars shown in photos, in connection with a Jan. 23 theft from Coastal Farm and Garden and several “porch pirate” package thefts the week of Jan. 25.

Anyone who can identify the pair or has information was asked to let police know by calling to speak with a Redmond officer through Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content