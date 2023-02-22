City of Redmond to host open house for public input on new Public Safety Facility

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond invites the community to learn about the planned construction of Redmond’s new Public Safety Facility at an Open House Thursday, February 23, at Redmond City Hall, 411 SW 9th St., from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will participate in image and word visioning exercises, shaping the design inspiration for the new facility as well as opportunities to ask the design team questions about the building program and site.

The open house will be led by the FFA Architecture + Interiors team, who are the leading the design for the public safety facility. FFA notably designed the reconstruction and revitalization of the current Redmond City Hall building, a project strongly influenced by community engagement.

Redmond has experienced significant growth since the current police station was built in 1998. The population has grown by nearly 41% since the 2010 census, and the existing facility was not built to keep up with the rapidly expanding and evolving community needs.

In May 2022, voters approved a bond to fund construction of a new public safety facility estimated at $40 Million. Land has already been acquired for the Public Safety Facility using Redmond American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2021. Council committed another $2.9M in ARPA funding to further reduce the cost to taxpayers from $15/month to $12/month.

The city is underway with the preliminary design phase of the public safety facility, with construction slated to begin in 2023. City and project staff will be available during the open house for questions. More information available online at www.redmondoregon.gov/PublicSafetyFacility.