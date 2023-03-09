Under FAA safety rules, homeless camps will need to be moved from near Redmond Airport runway

Others could hamper fairgrounds expansion, state land exchange

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several dozen homeless campsites on public land east of Redmond apparently will need to move in coming months to clear the airport's "runway protection zone," as the Federal Aviation Administration has directed, and also to resolve issues involving other projects in the area, officials said this week.

Redmond Airport Director Zachary Bass explained how it comes down to safety concerns.

“If there is ever an aircraft accident, most of the time it happens in the runway protection zone," Bass said. "So we are required to keep that zone completely free of residents, of individuals that are out there, just in case something occurs."

"It's safety for the incoming pilots, for the aircraft, for the people that if they were living there for them also," he added. "So really a safety issue.”

The FAA's "determination letter" in September 2021 said, "Permitting the designation and/or establishment of homeless camps/shelters on airport property, or on property adjacent to the airport, is not consistent with an airport sponsor's federal obligations."

"While the FAA understands the difficulties and sensitivities associated with this issue, the FAA expects airport sponsors actively to prevent homeless camps/shelters on airport property," the agency added.

It also comes into play for a major airport expansion getting under way soon that will take several years and could cost upwards of $200 million in full -- much of that to be federal funding, through the FAA.

A fence expected to cost about $800,000 is planned around about 60 acres near the end of the runway to keep campers out once the area is cleared later this year.

The homeless encampments east of Redmond also are likely to need to be moved for a planned Deschutes County Fairgrounds expansion and a land exchange with the Department of State Lands to proceed, officials discussed at a joint city-county meeting earlier this week.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch to find out the process it will take to move people from the area and how many people are involved. She also has reached out to an FAA representative. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21.