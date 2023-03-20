Mountain View Development giving Deschutes County an update on Redmond Safe Parking Program site

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond's Safe Parking Program helps provide people living in an RV or vehicle a safe, legal place to park.

Deschutes County commissioners approved a lease on county-owned property last fall for a 90-day trial period with Mountain View Community Development, the city's third Safe Parking location.

Safe Parking serves adults and families who live in an RV or vehicle. Participants are screened and approved for a 90-day stay. A case manager helps participants access necessary services and gain more stable housing. Each parking site is provided with sanitation services and enforces a strict drug-free policy.

Commissioners are discussing at a meeting Monday whether use of the site at Southeast Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue should be extended for one year.

Mountain View has experienced some setbacks in efforts to begin making use of the location, having seen some delays due to required insurance documents. The first person moved onto the site the first week of January.

Kelsey McGee is attending the meeting to learn more and to see if commissioners will extend the program for another year, as well as how many people have been using the location so far. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.