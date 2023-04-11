Skip to Content
Redmond
By
Published 11:39 AM

Redmond-area man seeking Deschutes County approval to use private airstrip for his own aircraft

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County hearings officer takes testimony at 6 p.m. Tuesday on a request by a Redmond-area man to use a private airstrip for his own two aircraft.

The proposed airstrip is called the "Flying Alpaca Airport," a private airfield as of now, located at 20925 Harper Road, south of Redmond. The airstrip is 200 feet long and 75 feet wide, with no surrounding structures nearby.

While the airstrip has already won county approval, the state Land Use of Board Appeals has sent the proposal back to the county (a remand) to determine if the airstrip is compatible with activity on surrounding properties, including a golden eagles' nest that sits near the runway, and potential noise pollution issues from neighbors.

Deschutes County Principal Planner Anthony Raguine discussed what will be talked about during the hearing with KTVZ's Blake Mayfield. Blake will have his report coming up on NewsChannel 21 tonight at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond
Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content