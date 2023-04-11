Redmond-area man seeking Deschutes County approval to use private airstrip for his own aircraft

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County hearings officer takes testimony at 6 p.m. Tuesday on a request by a Redmond-area man to use a private airstrip for his own two aircraft.

The proposed airstrip is called the "Flying Alpaca Airport," a private airfield as of now, located at 20925 Harper Road, south of Redmond. The airstrip is 200 feet long and 75 feet wide, with no surrounding structures nearby.

While the airstrip has already won county approval, the state Land Use of Board Appeals has sent the proposal back to the county (a remand) to determine if the airstrip is compatible with activity on surrounding properties, including a golden eagles' nest that sits near the runway, and potential noise pollution issues from neighbors.

Deschutes County Principal Planner Anthony Raguine discussed what will be talked about during the hearing