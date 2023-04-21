Man, woman arrested south of Redmond in recent armed robbery; several agencies on scene

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man and woman were located and arrested south of Redmond Friday in connection with an armed robbery last week, police confirmed after officers from several assemblies gathered in an area south of Redmond.

Marked and unmarked cars from several police agencies lined SW Young Avenue at Canal Boulevard Friday afternoon, prompting an inquiry that confirmed the arrests. Lt. April Huey said more details would be released later but that a local man and woman were taken into custody.

Unconfirmed police scanner reports on Tuesday indicated the pair were eluding police and that at least one tire on their vehicle had hit a spike strip. They were spotted on Highway 126, heading toward Redmond and possibly onto BLM land as a drone was used to help in the search.