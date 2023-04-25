‘Heroic actions’: Vern Patrick students, staff, parents praised for helping Redmond driver with medical emergency

Two students saw woman's SUV hit curb, told crossing guard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police, fire and school officials offered praise and thanks to Vern Patrick Elementary students, staff and parents for working together to help an 80-year-old woman who suffered a medical emergency while driving near the school Tuesday morning.

The woman had the medical emergency around 8:45 a.m. while driving her SUV near the school in southwest Redmond, causing her to hit the curb several times before coming to a stop, Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Students Carson Cunningham, 10, and his sister, Noelani Cunningham, 7, witnessed the incident and told crossing guard Tammy Salka, who worked with several parents to call 911 dispatchers and check on the driver, Petersen said.

They quickly realized the woman was unresponsive and not moving, he said. A Vern Patrick parent, Nathan Veltrie, used a rock to break the window of the locked vehicle.

Petersen said they tried to break the rear driver's window, without success, so they broke out the SUV's back window to enter the vehicle.

Several parents, including off-duty nurses, removed the woman and administered CPR until Redmond Fire & Rescue medics arrived. The woman was transported to St. Charles Bend; Petersen did not have an update on her status.

"The Redmond Police Department, Redmond School District, and Redmond Fire & Rescue applauds the heroic actions of everyone involved, including Vern Patrick Elementary students Carson and Noelani Cunningham, Crossing Guard Tammy Salka, and parent Nathan Veltrie," Petersen said in a news release.

"Thank you all for taking action and getting help as soon as you could," he added.



