Amid growing need, Shepherd’s House launching final fundraising phase for year-round Redmond shelter

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries provided an update Monday on fundraising efforts and the future opening of a new year-round Redmond Campus to serve the area's homeless population.

This new shelter will offer life-transforming help to the many who are stuck in the dilemma of homelessness, the organization said in its announcement, which continues below:

In the next six months, there may be two major land closures to the east of Redmond, resulting in up to 100 people experiencing homelessness being displaced and needing to relocate.

In the same season, Shepherd’s House is preparing to open this new Redmond Campus that will be the only low-barrier homeless shelter in the city.

On Wednesday, a special event, “Celebrating Progress” will kick off the final phase of fundraising to finish the construction and prepare for operations of the Redmond Campus of Shepherd’s House.

The 2023 Point in Time (PIT) Count numbers were released in April and indicate over 262 persons experiencing homelessness have been counted in Redmond in January, up 40% from the 2021 count. This is a significant increase over past years.

Shepherd’s House is prepared to expand beyond nine winters of seasonal shelter in Redmond to provide a comprehensive and compassionate year-round response by caring for the holistic needs of people experiencing homelessness and partnering on next steps.

We know this new campus serves as a significant part of the solution for the challenges around the issues of homelessness in Central Oregon and specifically in Redmond.

Major funding for the Redmond Campus comes from:

Federal Home Loan Bank: $750,000

City of Redmond: $450,000

Deschutes County: $300,000

Murdock Trust: $300,000

Newhouse Charitable Fund: $100,000

Maybelle Clark McDonald Foundation: $100,000

Private donors: over $400,000, led by the Hodecker Family in honor of Lari Hodecker, $108,000

This May 10 celebration launches the public phase of fundraising the final $400,000 (11.5%) of the $3,500,000 Capital Campaign to fund the costs of construction and the first year of operating costs.

Confirmed attendees at the May 10 “Celebrating Progress” Event include Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, the Newhouse Charitable Fund, Executive Director Curt Floski, Board, staff, volunteers, and donors of Shepherd’s House.