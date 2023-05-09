Redmond City Council to consider two more lots for Safe Parking Program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council is being asked at Tuesday night's meeting to allow use of two more city-owned parcels near South Highway 97 and south of Veterans Way for the Safe Parking Program.

Housing Program Analyst Linda Cline tells councilors in a staff report that the two parcels are reserved as right of way on Highway 97 for possible future extension of Quartz Avenue.

If the request by Mountain View Community Development is approved, they couild provide Safe Parking sites for up to 12 individuals or households.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Mountain View Fellowship Lead Pastor Rick Russell, who manages the program, for an update on how the program is operating and why more property is needed.

Her report will be on KTVZ at Five.