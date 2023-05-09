Redmond city councilors asked to OK expansion of Safe Parking Program to two city-owned locations

(Update: Adding video, comments from Mountain View Fellowship Pastor Rick Russell, Redmond business)

Safe parking lots to offer 12 additional vehicle spaces

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Advocates for the homeless are looking to add two more locations to Redmond's Safe Parking Program.

If the Redmond City Council approves the use of two more city-owned parcels near South Highway 97 and south of Veterans Way at Tuesday night's meeting, the expansion could happen in three weeks.

If the request by Mountain View Community Development is approved, they could provide Safe Parking sites for up to 12 individuals or households.

Pastor Rick Russell manages the program at Mountain View Fellowship Church and three other locations.

”There’s unauthorized camping happening here already, so I think the city wants to bring something safer than what’s happening already," Russell said earlier Tuesday.

City Housing Program Analyst Linda Cline told councilors in a staff report that the two parcels are reserved as right of way on Highway 97 for possible future extension of Quartz Avenue.

Russell said, “If the city approves it, we would come in and do some cleanup of what’s (there). We would add some gravel, we would put in porta-potties and garbage services, to make sure it’s safe and sanitary. We’d bring in security cameras, to make sure our participants are safe, as well as the neighboring businesses.”

Both locations off South Highway 97 are near businesses, but away from residential neighborhoods.

The regional manager of Smile-A-Mile Painting, a neighboring business to the proposed Safe Parking locations, pointed out there are already unsanctioned campers in the area, and feels it's beneficial to have a program that helps those struggling to find stability.

“We feel like if the Redmond city officials and Mountain View Community Development thinks it’s a good location for the Safe Parking Program, then we want to support that," Winston Risser said.

Russell said individuals must go through an evaluation and make strides to obtain housing to participate in the program.

“Just last week, we had someone else secure their own apartment," Russell said. "(That was the) first time they’ve had a stable place to live in a couple of years. We had two of our participants land jobs in the last week -- one at a restaurant and another working for a contractor.”

The other existing Safe Parking areas in Redmond are at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, the Redmond Athletic Center and county-owned land on the east side of town.

Funding for each Safe Parking location costs about $10,000 and comes from various grants and private donations.

Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch told NewsChannel 21 he doesn't expect much resistance to the expansion at the City Council meeting.