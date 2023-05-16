Issue of marijuana dispensaries back on the front burner at Redmond City Council workshop

(Update: Adding video, comments from mayor, councilors)

Guests will explain how plant has fared in their community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council returns to the controversial topic of whether to allow marijuana dispensaries at a workshop tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall, with public comment invited, as well as input from some special guests.

Twice before, city leaders have turned down marijuana dispensaries. But with a new, yet familiar mayor, Ed Fitch, who has long supported allowing them, the issue is back up for more council discussion.

Fitch spoke with NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, reaffirming his stance on Redmond allowing marijuana dispensaries.

"I do think adults who have the right to purchase marijuana should have that right to do it in their home community," the mayor said. "I also agree that people who have it for medical purposes shouldn't have to drive to another town to get basically a medicine for themselves."

City councilors Cat Zwicker and Kathryn Osborne also gave their thoughts to NewsChannel 21 ahead of Tuesday's workshop which will be livestreamed from the city council's agenda page.

Zwicker told us, "It's just like alcohol. If you're bringing something into your community, do you have the wherewithal and means to take care of the problems that it might bring with it? Whether that's public safety or behavioral mental health beds? So I think it's a lot bigger conversation than just tonight."

Osborne said, "This is one of those topics that can really get a community talking. And we want to talk, we want to be transparent with our community. So I just want to share that I am grateful to those that are sharing information and data with us."

We also spoke with Councilor Clifford Evelyn on the phone. He says he's looking forward to public discussion, and learning more about the effects marijuana has had in other Central Oregon communities.

Redmond opted out of the statewide program when Oregon legalized recreational use of marijuana, noting that city code says businesses must comply with federal law as well as state and local -- and marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, staff said in the workshop's issue summary (in full below).

Along with public testimony, the council will hear from a panel of invited guests, including Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels and OLCC's Bend office manager, Lori Sharp.

No action is being requested of councilors at the meeting.