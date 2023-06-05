C.O. fire engines carry special oxygen masks to revive pets

Redmond Fire and Rescue recently responded to a house fire and helped stabilize a dog and a cat using specialized oxygen masks.

The agency says about 10 to 15 minutes after the oxygen masks were put on, the pets woke up.

For now, Redmond Fire and Rescue only has one mask-kit for pets, but hopes to get more.

The fire marshals for both Bend and Redmond say they've only used the pet oxygen masks a handful of times, and it's proven to be successful.

Bend Fire and Rescue says all of their fire trucks are equipped with the oxygen masks.