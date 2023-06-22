BASX Solutions hosting presentation, tour for Central Oregon STEM Hub

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- BASX Solutions, one of the biggest HVAC manufacturers in Central Oregon, is hosting a walk-through tour of their plant for the Central Oregon STEM Hub, an Educator Externship, to help promote workforce development education and industry career opportunities.

The tour is taking place from 10 A.M. to noon Thursday. KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is attending the tour and will air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

You can read BASX's full press release below:

BASX is proud to open our doors and share about our business with area teachers, school-to-career personnel, and counselors through the Central Oregon STEM Hub Educator Externship to help promote workforce development education and industry career opportunities.

The Central Oregon STEM Hub is a partnership connecting regional pre-K-12 education, higher education, industry, and community partners to catalyze opportunities and exploration in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

BASX designs and manufactures custom commercial HVAC solutions, including data center and cleanroom environments.

Educators will experience a presentation, hands-on fan assembly activity, a plant tour, and the AAON Mobile Experience truck.