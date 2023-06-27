Deschutes County Behavioral Health, Mosaic Community Health set to open shared Redmond location next week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Behavioral Health and Mosaic Community Health will open a new location next Wednesday to serve adults, youth and families in Redmond. The 244 Kingwood location will include Behavioral Health Services offered by Deschutes County and co-located primary care services offered by Mosaic Community Health.

“Our new North County location will offer integrated behavioral health and primary care in one convenient location,” said Deschutes County Behavioral Health Director Holly Harris. “We’re so excited to be able to expand our services in Redmond and ensure that clients can get the care they need at a location that’s convenient for them.”

This location marks the third integrated site for Deschutes County Behavioral Health and Mosaic. In addition to primary care and behavioral health services, Mosaic will also offer clinical pharmacy, nutrition and community health worker services on site.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with Deschutes County Behavioral Health, and we look forward to providing increased access to quality care for the growing Redmond population,” said Carla Stevens, Mosaic’s Chief Operations Officer.

The 244 Kingwood location, which is located near St. Charles Redmond, is a part of the county’s new North County Campus, which will fully open later this year.

“The North County Campus will allow residents to access vital services and supports in a central and convenient location,” said Health Services Director Janice Garceau. “We’re excited to take this important step in providing streamlined service to our North County residents.”

To learn more about services provided, please visit deschutes.org/behavioralhealth and mosaicch.org/.