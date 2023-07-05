Redmond DMV office, three others around state closed Wednesday due to staffing issues

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond DMV office was one of four around the state that were closed Wednesday due to staffing issues, the agency reported.

The others were located in Cave Junction, McMinnville and Stayton.

Much of the business Oregonians conduct with DMV can be done online, through their website.

Last fall, after a nearly six-month closure due to staffing issues, the Redmond DMV office reopened three days a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It’s located at 3835 SW 21st Place, Suite 101.