BASX Solutions breaks ground on new welding shop set to open in summer ’24

today at 11:42 AM
Published 11:58 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- BASX Solutions, one of the largest employers in the city of Redmond and Central Oregon region, held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new welding shop that is set to open by this time next year.

BASX Solutions is an HVAC manufacturing company that opened in south Redmond in 2014. Since then, they have expanded their current building by 3 times its original size, opening multiple new sections of its Central Oregon headquarters due to rapid growth in the area.

In addition to a new welding shop opening next year, BASX also told NewsChannel 21 about a new 72,000 square foot space in north Redmond that will serve as the company's future warehouse for supplies. BASX is expected to begin moving into the new space on Sept. 1.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended this morning's ground-breaking, and will have a report on it tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

