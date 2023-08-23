Redmond’s BASX Solutions keeps growing, breaks ground on new welding shop set to open next summer

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- BASX Solutions, which has quickly grown to become Redmond's largest private employer in Redmond and one of the biggest in Central Oregon, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new 36,000-square-foot welding shop that is set to open by this time next year.

BASX Solutions is a high-efficiency HVAC manufacturing company that opened in south Redmond in 2014. Since then, they have expanded their current building by three times its original size, opening several new sections of its Central Oregon headquarters due to rapid growth.

In addition to a new state-of-the-art welding shop opening next year, BASX also told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday about a new 72,000-square-foot space in north Redmond that will serve as the company's future warehouse for supplies. BASX expects to begin moving into that building on Sept. 1.

BASX Solutions, with over 500 employees, jumped into the Top 10 of Central Oregon's largest private employers this year after adding about 200 workers, according to the annual listings by Economic Development for Central Oregon.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield attended Wednesday morning's ground-breaking, and will have a report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.