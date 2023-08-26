Skip to Content
Redmond

Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: August 27-Sept. 2

Published 12:29 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for August 27 to Sept. 2.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

EVENTS:

  • August 31, 2023, 3pm – 7pm, Redmond Farmers Market, Centennial EXP

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • SW 35 & Antler Ave Lane closures for sidewalk repair.
  • Night work to install thermos on SW Veterans Way Lane closures will be in place.
  • Long line striping will be taking place around town.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

