Redmond looks to build new Eastside bypass to help ease Highway 97 congestion

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Redmond is considering a way to move forward with a new Eastside arterial as a traffic bypass to Highway 97 by building a road system to parallel the highway.

The plan, discussed at a city council meeting last week, is to connect Airport Way through the old Juniper Golf Course, to Highway 126 near its current intersection with Ninth Street. The total cost is estimated at $30 million.

It could become the route for large trucks traveling through Redmond, and keep them off the Highway 97 corridor to reduce congestion and increase safety. The roads would be built to industrial standards, with one lane running in each direction of travel, and divided by a center turn lane.

The Eastside project has been on Redmond's agenda for years, but progress has been slow and funding — both federal and state — have been hard to come by.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch about the new corridor proposal. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.