Some area residents voice concerns, frustrations over new Oasis Village

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- At last week's Redmond City Council meeting, community members voiced their opinions on the planned Oasis Village. The village is part of Redmond's homeless service campus, which is planned to be built in 2024.

The proposed village would begin with 10 tiny-bedroom style homes, a kitchen facility, a shower trailer, a restroom trailer and a lounge area on a 1.5-acre property. Land owned by the city near the Redmond Airport and Highway 126 would house the campus.

Trisha Davis, who lives in the Powell Butte area just east of the Deschutes County line, spoke at last week's city council meeting to discuss how her and other neighbors feel about the village. She argued the campus would bring an increase of crime and fire danger to the area.

"The fear and safety of extreme fire danger in this area, as there is already very dangerous, major fire from unauthorized homeless camps that had already spread in our direction -- that happened last year, in 2022," Davis said.

