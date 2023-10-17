Skip to Content
Redmond firearms training business adds region’s first indoor shooting range

Published 11:59 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There have been outdoor shooting sports facilities in the area for many years, but Central Oregon now has its first indoor shooting range, Liberation Firearms Training.

LFT opened in 2021 with outdoor training, then added a virtual reality feature. Now, with the indoor facility, there are nearly 100 different shooting scenarios, including games.

Founder Ken Brown says he hopes to mitigate gun safety issues, such as shooting on BLM land, by offering a wide selection of courses and scenarios.

Bola Gbadebo paid a return visit to Brown's facility recently. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

