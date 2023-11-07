Redmond Fire & Rescue levy passing by wider, still close margin; Crooked River Ranch Fire measure fares better

(Update: New ballot returns)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Fire & Rescue’s five-year local option levy was passing, but by the barest of margins in Tuesday night’s first round of election results – a 38-vote difference out of over 7,200 ballots counted, or about one-half of a percent. It remained fairly close in the final count of the night.

The initial count posted after the 8 p.m. deadline showed 3,623 votes in favor to 3,585 opposed. Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison said what’s likely the final update of the night was expected to be posted by 10 p.m.

But when another 3,300 ballots were counted and posted at 10:15 p.m., the winning margin widened to 157 votes – still about a half-percent, but that's well outside the one-fifth of a percent margin that could lead to an automatic recount, according to Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison.

The county clerk said county ballot returns by Tuesday night came to just under 30%.

Ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. election night, but mailed ballots will be counted that are received by the clerk's office within a week, by Nov. 14.

You can find all of Oregon's Special Election results on the secretary of state's page: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/

The Redmond levy would collect 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase from the current 27-cent rate, and replace the one set to expire next June. The agency has seen a 68% increase in call volume in the past 10 years, and needs to hire more firefighter-paramedics to keep up, Fire Chief Pat Dale said.

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue was not in such a nail-biter in apparently passing its five-year local option levy, which by late Tuesday night had 933 votes, or 58% in favor to 685 votes, or about 42% opposed.

That levy, of $1.17 per $1,000 of assessed value, up 28 cents from the current, expiring levy, also was proposed to support increasing response demands by adding a third firefighter-paramedic and meet national minimum staffing standards.

While Redmond Fire Chief Pat Dale was hesitant to comment on numbers too close to call, CRR Fire Chief Sean Hartley told NewsChannel 21, "I am feeling good about our numbers." He said another update is expected around midnight, and he expects to post a social media statement in the morning.

The only other measure on Central Oregon’s slim off-year election ballot was a five-year local option tax for the Ponderosa Pines East Special Road District, which was handily passing 68% (32 votes) to 32% opposed (15 votes).

The tax will generate $30,000 total, or $6,000 each year, to continue to operate at its current level of services such as road grading, dust control and snow plowing.